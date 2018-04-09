Frazcoin (FRAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,892.00

Frazcoin (CURRENCY:FRAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Frazcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Frazcoin has a total market cap of $30,892.00 and $0.00 worth of Frazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frazcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005749 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006600 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Frazcoin

FRAZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. Frazcoin’s total supply is 9,904,042 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,042 coins. Frazcoin’s official website is frazcoin.org. Frazcoin’s official Twitter account is @FrazCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frazcoin

Frazcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Frazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frazcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

