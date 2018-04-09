Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fresenius Medical Care earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8773268583303 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $50.86. 114,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,405. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30,914.88, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

