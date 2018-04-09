Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger (SLB)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $64.36 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89,069.93, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

