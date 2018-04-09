Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) target price on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($24.03) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.50 ($17.83).

Frontier Developments stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,280 ($18.09). The stock had a trading volume of 31,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 288 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,540 ($21.77).

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,899 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/frontier-developments-fdev-research-coverage-started-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc, a software technology company, develops and sells video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops video games across various genres and platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.