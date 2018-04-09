Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST)

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

LON FST traded up GBX 14 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140.50 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.97).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

