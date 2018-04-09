Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock Price

Media stories about FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTI Consulting earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.375049195672 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,453. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,845.27, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $294,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

