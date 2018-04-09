FuckToken (FUCK) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. FuckToken has a total market cap of $753,015.00 and $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuckToken has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One FuckToken token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00783590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00175700 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FuckToken Profile

FuckToken was first traded on June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken. FuckToken’s official website is fucktoken.com. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken.

Buying and Selling FuckToken

FuckToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to purchase FuckToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuckToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuckToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

