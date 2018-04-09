FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, March 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.80 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $146.94, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 99.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,898,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 946,548 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 170.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 147,155 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 542,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

