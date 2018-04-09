Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Price

Media stories about FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FuelCell Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the energy company an impact score of 46.2939154255645 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.80 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

