FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $136.02 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Gate.io. FunFair has a total market cap of $136.02 million and approximately $814,515.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,723,473,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, Livecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Upbit, Radar Relay, Bitfinex and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

