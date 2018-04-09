Fusion Market Cap Hits $94.54 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Fusion has a market cap of $94.54 million and $919,755.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00050779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 79.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ClearCoin (CLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,648,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

