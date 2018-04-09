FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aperam Lowered by Analyst (APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aperam in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEMY. ValuEngine upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $3,908.88, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers steel products and electrical steels, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

