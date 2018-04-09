FY2018 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG Raised by Analyst (SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,920.71, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

