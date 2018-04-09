FY2019 EPS Estimates for Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) Boosted by Jefferies Group

Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Yintech Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst J. Wong now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yintech Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

YIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,794. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $642.72, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.33.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YIN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yintech Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. Yintech Investment’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

