Jefferies Group Comments on Scpharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (SCPH)

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Scpharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.14). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $11.02 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 24.12 and a quick ratio of 24.12. The company has a market cap of $204.26 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.27).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix for the treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

