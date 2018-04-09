Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$31.54 million during the quarter.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

TSE:WDO opened at C$2.01 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:WDO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/fy2019-eps-estimates-for-wesdome-gold-mines-ltd-cut-by-desjardins-wdo-updated-updated.html.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.