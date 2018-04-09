G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G1 Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7596544651058 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $144,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $371,642 in the last 90 days.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

