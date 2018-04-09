BidaskClub Upgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,375. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $371,642.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 396,215 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,535,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,291,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $568,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

