GAIN Capital to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (GCAP)

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

GAIN Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GAIN Capital has a payout ratio of 184.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect GAIN Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NYSE GCAP opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GAIN Capital has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $314.19, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.05.

GAIN Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). GAIN Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. GAIN Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that GAIN Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAIN Capital news, insider Samantha Roady sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $30,478.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,415.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,713 shares of company stock valued at $647,835 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAIN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of GAIN Capital in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About GAIN Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

