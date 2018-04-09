Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Galectin Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3288198160571 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $175.83, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,118,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,327,330.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,111. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

