Gambit Price Tops $6.56 on Major Exchanges (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Gambit has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gambit has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $4,464.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gambit coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00097554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00691592 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006499 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000609 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

Gambit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

