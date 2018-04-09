Gannett (GCI) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gannett worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 949,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 2,266.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 674,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,751,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after buying an additional 641,893 shares during the period. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 604,450 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gannett stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1,034.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.74 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Gannett’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $114,250.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walker Henry K. Faure sold 20,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $201,572.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,550.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,673 shares of company stock worth $804,778 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

