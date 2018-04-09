Gannett (GCI) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Gannett (NYSE: GCI) is one of 12 public companies in the “Newspapers” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gannett to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gannett and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gannett Competitors 36 176 320 8 2.56

As a group, “Newspapers” companies have a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Gannett’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gannett has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Gannett pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Gannett pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Newspapers” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 90.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gannett has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gannett is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Gannett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gannett shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Newspapers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gannett has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gannett’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gannett and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $3.15 billion $6.88 million 9.14 Gannett Competitors $4.85 billion $139.19 million 22.34

Gannett’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gannett. Gannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett 0.22% 13.29% 4.43% Gannett Competitors 5.23% 9.64% 3.40%

Summary

Gannett competitors beat Gannett on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co., Inc. operations comprise 130 daily publications and digital platforms the United States and the United Kingdom; and 435 non-daily publications in the United States and 159 such titles in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing, distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising ReachSearch, ReachDisplay, ReachSocial Ads, and ReachRetargeting digital advertising solutions; ReachSite+ReachEdge, ReachSEO, ReachCast, ReachListings, and TotalLiveChat Web presence solutions; and ReachEdge, a marketing automation platform, as well as Kickserv, a cloud-based business management software for service businesses. The company offers its suite of products and solutions to local businesses through its proprietary technology platform, its sales force, and third-party agencies and resellers. It also operates in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Austria, Brazil, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

