Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 12,948 Shares

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 12,948 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $344,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $206,320.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $217,280.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $185,840.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $179,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $174,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $86,640.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $171,760.00.

CIEN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 2,128,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,613.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 424,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

