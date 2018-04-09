Gatcoin (GAT) Hits Market Cap of $3.79 Million

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Gatcoin has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $12,579.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and COSS. In the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not presently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.