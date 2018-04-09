Gatcoin Market Cap Achieves $3.77 Million (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $14,250.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. In the last week, Gatcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00777993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175516 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Gatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

