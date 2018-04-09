Gates Industrial’s (NYSE:GTES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

NYSE:GTES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 336,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,434. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4,821.88 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

