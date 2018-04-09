GAY Money Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (GAY)

GAY Money (CURRENCY:GAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GAY Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAY Money has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $96.00 worth of GAY Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAY Money has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.04436910 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007697 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012953 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GAY Money Coin Profile

GAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016. GAY Money’s total supply is 5,700,923,870 coins. The official website for GAY Money is www.gaycoin.online. GAY Money’s official Twitter account is @GayMoneyWorld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAY Money

GAY Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GAY Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAY Money must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAY Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

