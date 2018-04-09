GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €38.00 ($46.91) target price from research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.35 ($48.58).

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.33 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.20 ($42.22). The stock had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a fifty-two week high of €42.88 ($52.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

