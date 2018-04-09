Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

GEMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 71 ($1.00) to GBX 60 ($0.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.12) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 109.57 ($1.55).

Shares of GEMD traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.60 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 134,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.75 ($1.62).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

