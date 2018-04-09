Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs cut their price target on Generac from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 969,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,079,479.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $72,779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 516.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,001,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 230,165 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $11,118,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $10,293,000.

Generac stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,531. The stock has a market cap of $2,771.64, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Generac has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.15 million. Generac had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 9.53%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

