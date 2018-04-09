General Motors (NYSE:GM) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.4747241092093 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs set a $33.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised General Motors from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52,866.66, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,294,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,664,861. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

