General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,013,770 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $105,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Barry L. Engle II sold 50,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,269,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,294,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,664,861. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.96 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

General Motors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,429,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,740. The company has a market cap of $52,866.66, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/general-motors-gm-stake-lowered-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.