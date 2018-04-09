Pivotal Research Reiterates $46.00 Price Target for Genesco (GCO)

Pivotal Research set a $46.00 target price on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GCO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 300,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,941. The company has a market cap of $876.18, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Genesco has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,777,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,811,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

