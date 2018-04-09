Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price

Headlines about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0826168177526 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.10. 300,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. Genesco has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

