Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Gentherm worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 37.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 4.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 16.8% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on Gentherm and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,286.69, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

