Genuine Parts (GPC) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genuine Parts earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1895007679675 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,097.53, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

