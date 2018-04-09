Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,331 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 54.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 73,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123,128 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.38. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Genworth Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

