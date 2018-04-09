Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 423,024 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,006,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,024 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Philip Morris International worth $1,687,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,228 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at $82,178,019.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156,907.28, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

