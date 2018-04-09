Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Blueprint Medicines worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $2,197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,974,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $549,694.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,020.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,917.63, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

