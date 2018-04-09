Telus (NYSE:TU) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Telus worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 183,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Telus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 93,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TD Securities upgraded Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $35.21 on Monday. Telus has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20,949.95, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Telus will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Telus’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

