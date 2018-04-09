Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Worthington Industries worth $17,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 166.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Friday, March 30th.

In other Worthington Industries news, VP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,402,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,363.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,512.36, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/geode-capital-management-llc-has-17-14-million-position-in-worthington-industries-inc-wor-updated.html.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.