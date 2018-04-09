Geode Capital Management LLC Has $45.96 Million Holdings in Dexcom (DXCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dexcom worth $45,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dexcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 184,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dexcom from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $568,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,217. Dexcom has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,102.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.34 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. analysts predict that Dexcom will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Dexcom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

