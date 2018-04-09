Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,684 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Lumentum worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 40,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $859,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $55,125.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,638.67, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

