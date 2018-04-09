Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.56 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of RBC Bearings worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 61,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $120.93 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,937.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Thomas C. Crainer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $624,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $411,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,989 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

