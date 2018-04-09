Geovax Labs (GOVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Geovax Labs stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 563,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,278. Geovax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Geovax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc (GeoVax) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its modified vaccine Ankara-virus-like particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company’s platform supports in vivo expression of non-infectious virus-like particles (VLPs) from the cells of the person receiving the vaccine.

