Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) Insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Purchases 1,100 Shares

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,241.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,470.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 2,100 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 600 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.84 per share, with a total value of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,300 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$100,382.00.

Shares of Indigo Books and Music stock opened at C$19.32 on Monday. Indigo Books and Music has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter. Indigo Books and Music had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 44.39%.

Indigo Books and Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

