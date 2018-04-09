Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 5,000 Shares of Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) Stock

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,450.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,470.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 1,100 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 2,100 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 3,000 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 3,800 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 600 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz acquired 5,300 shares of Indigo Books and Music stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,382.00.

Shares of IDG traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$19.37. 415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028. Indigo Books and Music has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books and Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$433.27 million for the quarter. Indigo Books and Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%.

About Indigo Books and Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

