Gerdau (GGB) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gerdau earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.421414151191 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,419,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,809. The firm has a market cap of $8,133.98, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.0093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

