Gerdau SA (GGB) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

GGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 4,522,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,706,107. The stock has a market cap of $8,133.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.29. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.0093 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Gerdau by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,382,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 432,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gerdau by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Gerdau by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gerdau by 820.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

